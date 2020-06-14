Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

157 Apartments for rent in East Palo Alto, CA with garage

East Palo Alto apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2162 Ralmar Avenue
2162 Ralmar Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
940 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
919 Gates Street
919 Gates Street, East Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1890 sqft
Large Single Family Home in Desirable University Square Neighborhood! - ***The home is currently occupied, please do not disturb*** Found in the desirable University Square Neighborhood, this 4br/2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
939 Oakes St
939 Oakes Street, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1900 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms 2.5 house coming available at the start of October. Conveniently located in East Palo Alto, walking distance to Target/Ikea/Home Depot, short drive / bike ride to Stanford, Facebook, Google.

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2121 Cooley Avenue - 1
2121 Cooley Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
920 sqft
A charming 2-bedroom home in an incredible location. Easy access to freeway 101, University Ave, Amazon, Silicon Valley, multiple shopping centers, and some of the best restaurants in the area. The unit is beautifully updated and newly painted.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
Midtown Palo Alto
43 Units Available
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,736
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,891
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,360
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Menlo Oaks
1 Unit Available
890 Berkeley Avenue
890 Berkeley Avenue, San Mateo County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
5900 sqft
890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
The Willows
1 Unit Available
228 Robin Way
228 Robin Way, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1200 sqft
3BR/1BA House w/ detached garage - -1,200 soft - 3 bedrooms -1 full bath -Kitchen: water heater, dishwasher, microwave/vent, sink/faucet, in-sink garbage disposal, French door fridge, oven/stove -In-house washer/dryer -Detached garage -Double pane

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
960 Hutchinson Ave
960 Hutchinson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
- Charming single family home in Palo Alto 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Fully furnished Master bedroom with queen size bed 2nd bedroom with twin size bunk bed plus desk Cozy living room Eat in Kitchen with all updated appliances Washer and dryer

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Belle Haven
1 Unit Available
610 Hamilton Avenue
610 Hamilton Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
910 sqft
Nicely remodeled home with an open concept living space. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Bathroom remodeled with recessed lights and crown molding throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
The Willows
1 Unit Available
190 East Okeefe Street - 1, #7
190 E Okeefe St, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
1420 sqft
Quiet townhouse located at rear of a beautiful tree-lined Mack Terrace Community 3 bedrooms 2.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
$
San Antonio
18 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,014
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,840
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
69 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$3,027
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
65 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
25 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,521
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,867
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,828
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Centennial
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,835
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Redwood Oaks
14 Units Available
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,680
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,005
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Midtown Palo Alto
8 Units Available
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,004
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,661
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Antonio
14 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,649
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,510
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown North
10 Units Available
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,050
525 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Friendly Acres
8 Units Available
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,205
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,452
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Shoreline West
12 Units Available
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,250
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in East Palo Alto, CA

East Palo Alto apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

