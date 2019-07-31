All apartments in East Los Angeles
843 Lopez Ave

843 Lopez Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

843 Lopez Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bed 2 Bath Recently Remolded - Property Id: 133076

recently remolded front house. Beautiful granite counter tops, updated bathrooms, tile flooring in living room, kitchen, dinning room, laundry room and bathrooms. New plush carpet in bedrooms. Fans. Freshly painted and cleaned. Shared driveway, parking available for one vehicle.

Close to CAL State LA, USC Medical Center and USC Keck of Medicine school, Monterey Park Corporate Center, minutes from DTLA, easy access to the 710, 10, 5 and 60 Freeways.

Any occupants over the age of 18 must complete an application.
Applicants are required to provide proof of income.
Must show you make 2.5 x's the rent.
Must provide proof of renters insurance.
Credit check and background check required.
No Pets.
1 year lease.
We will have to verify employment and call your previous landlords to verify your tenancy with them.

Serious inquiries only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133076p
Property Id 133076

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5046557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 Lopez Ave have any available units?
843 Lopez Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 843 Lopez Ave have?
Some of 843 Lopez Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 Lopez Ave currently offering any rent specials?
843 Lopez Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Lopez Ave pet-friendly?
No, 843 Lopez Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 843 Lopez Ave offer parking?
Yes, 843 Lopez Ave offers parking.
Does 843 Lopez Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 Lopez Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Lopez Ave have a pool?
No, 843 Lopez Ave does not have a pool.
Does 843 Lopez Ave have accessible units?
No, 843 Lopez Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 843 Lopez Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 843 Lopez Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 843 Lopez Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 843 Lopez Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
