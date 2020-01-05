All apartments in East Los Angeles
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

3860 Eagle St Apt 2

3860 Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3860 Eagle Street, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy Studio w wood floors available now!!

This unit features inspired laminate flooring throughout the Studio.

This unit has been newly remodeled!
*New Granite Counter Tops
*New Paint
*New Gas Stove/Oven
*New Laminate Flooring

Building Amenities:
Laundry on-site
Street parking

Call our office to schedule an appointment (818) 981-1885

No Sec 8
No Pets
No evictions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3789251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 have any available units?
3860 Eagle St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 have?
Some of 3860 Eagle St Apt 2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Eagle St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 has units with air conditioning.

