Home
/
East Los Angeles, CA
/
3860 Eagle St Apt 2
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3860 Eagle St Apt 2
3860 Eagle Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3860 Eagle Street, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy Studio w wood floors available now!!
This unit features inspired laminate flooring throughout the Studio.
This unit has been newly remodeled!
*New Granite Counter Tops
*New Paint
*New Gas Stove/Oven
*New Laminate Flooring
Building Amenities:
Laundry on-site
Street parking
Call our office to schedule an appointment (818) 981-1885
No Sec 8
No Pets
No evictions
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3789251)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 have any available units?
3860 Eagle St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Los Angeles, CA
.
What amenities does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 have?
Some of 3860 Eagle St Apt 2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Eagle St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles
.
Does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3860 Eagle St Apt 2 has units with air conditioning.
