1423 Clela Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment available now on 2nd floor!



This unit features new paint, new tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, new plank flooring throughout the living space and closet. New blinds and light fixtures. Plenty of cabinet and closet space in the unit.

Gas Stove!



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the unit, please call our office at 818-981-1885.



Beautiful and Clean Building

Laundry on-site

1 Year Lease

Owner pays for water and trash

Street parking

Located in a great area near shopping centers and freeway!



No pets

Monthly income requirement $3375 -pay-stubs or bank statements to prove

No Evictions



No Pets Allowed



