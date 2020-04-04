1423 Clela Ave

Amenities
1 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment available now on 2nd floor!
This unit features new paint, new tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, new plank flooring throughout the living space and closet. New blinds and light fixtures. Plenty of cabinet and closet space in the unit.
Gas Stove!
For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the unit, please call our office at 818-981-1885.
Beautiful and Clean Building
Laundry on-site
1 Year Lease
Owner pays for water and trash
Street parking
Located in a great area near shopping centers and freeway!
No pets
Monthly income requirement $3375 -pay-stubs or bank statements to prove
No Evictions
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4343111)