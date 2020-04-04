All apartments in East Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:17 AM

1423 Clela Ave

1423 Clela Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Clela Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment available now on 2nd floor!

This unit features new paint, new tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, new plank flooring throughout the living space and closet. New blinds and light fixtures. Plenty of cabinet and closet space in the unit.
Gas Stove!

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the unit, please call our office at 818-981-1885.

Beautiful and Clean Building
Laundry on-site
1 Year Lease
Owner pays for water and trash
Street parking
Located in a great area near shopping centers and freeway!

No pets
Monthly income requirement $3375 -pay-stubs or bank statements to prove
No Evictions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4343111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Clela Ave have any available units?
1423 Clela Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 1423 Clela Ave have?
Some of 1423 Clela Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Clela Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Clela Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Clela Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1423 Clela Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 1423 Clela Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Clela Ave offers parking.
Does 1423 Clela Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 Clela Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Clela Ave have a pool?
No, 1423 Clela Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Clela Ave have accessible units?
No, 1423 Clela Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Clela Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 Clela Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 Clela Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1423 Clela Ave has units with air conditioning.
