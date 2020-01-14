1153 N Hicks Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large View Apartment Near DTLA - Property Id: 186528



Great opportunity to live in this owner's unit with panoramic views of DTLA. The over-sized kitchen has beautiful granite counters and is equipped with a brand new refrigerator, matching stainless steel dishwasher, stove, sink and faucet. You'll have your choice of a breakfast nook and eating counter for your casual meals. The large dining room with its high ceilings will accommodate the big dinner parties. Of course the larger living room, also with 9 foot ceilings, is where you'll entertain and relax and really feel at home. You'll find the entire unit warm and inviting with wood floors throughout, decorative light fixtures in every room, a central decorative fireplace, energy efficient windows, copper plumbing and updated luxurious bathroom featuring a claw foot tub and pedestal sink. You'll have your own private entry, your own laundry room within the unit as well as a mud /storage room that leads to your private rear entry. Comes with 2 parking spaces. Most pets considered.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186528

Property Id 186528



(RLNE5374870)