East Los Angeles, CA
1153 N Hicks Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1153 N Hicks Ave

1153 North Hicks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1153 North Hicks Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large View Apartment Near DTLA - Property Id: 186528

Great opportunity to live in this owner's unit with panoramic views of DTLA. The over-sized kitchen has beautiful granite counters and is equipped with a brand new refrigerator, matching stainless steel dishwasher, stove, sink and faucet. You'll have your choice of a breakfast nook and eating counter for your casual meals. The large dining room with its high ceilings will accommodate the big dinner parties. Of course the larger living room, also with 9 foot ceilings, is where you'll entertain and relax and really feel at home. You'll find the entire unit warm and inviting with wood floors throughout, decorative light fixtures in every room, a central decorative fireplace, energy efficient windows, copper plumbing and updated luxurious bathroom featuring a claw foot tub and pedestal sink. You'll have your own private entry, your own laundry room within the unit as well as a mud /storage room that leads to your private rear entry. Comes with 2 parking spaces. Most pets considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186528
Property Id 186528

(RLNE5374870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 N Hicks Ave have any available units?
1153 N Hicks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 1153 N Hicks Ave have?
Some of 1153 N Hicks Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1153 N Hicks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1153 N Hicks Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 N Hicks Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1153 N Hicks Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1153 N Hicks Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1153 N Hicks Ave offers parking.
Does 1153 N Hicks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 N Hicks Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 N Hicks Ave have a pool?
No, 1153 N Hicks Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1153 N Hicks Ave have accessible units?
No, 1153 N Hicks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 N Hicks Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1153 N Hicks Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1153 N Hicks Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1153 N Hicks Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

