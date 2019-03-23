115 South HICKS Avenue

Amenities

Newly-renovated 2BR house with brand-new stainless steel appliances. This house is located in the vibrant neighborhood of Boyle Heights, only two blocks from the metro stop, only 10 minutes to downtown and less than 5 min to the freeways.Almost everything is new inside: new laminate wood flooring, fresh paint, double-paned windows and brand new shower and kitchen. Sun-drenched living space that gets plenty of light. Tons of cabinet space in addition, and large bedrooms with full closets.Hook-ups for laundry, and the oversized laundry room / pantry room is big enough to hold tons of extra storage or even set up a small workspace or office. The house also has a private backyard patio that has been newly-redone and would be perfect for relaxing in.Looking for responsible tenants with good credit. One month's security deposit in addition to first month's rent.