115 South HICKS Avenue
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:33 AM

115 South HICKS Avenue

115 South Hicks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

115 South Hicks Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Newly-renovated 2BR house with brand-new stainless steel appliances. This house is located in the vibrant neighborhood of Boyle Heights, only two blocks from the metro stop, only 10 minutes to downtown and less than 5 min to the freeways.Almost everything is new inside: new laminate wood flooring, fresh paint, double-paned windows and brand new shower and kitchen. Sun-drenched living space that gets plenty of light. Tons of cabinet space in addition, and large bedrooms with full closets.Hook-ups for laundry, and the oversized laundry room / pantry room is big enough to hold tons of extra storage or even set up a small workspace or office. The house also has a private backyard patio that has been newly-redone and would be perfect for relaxing in.Looking for responsible tenants with good credit. One month's security deposit in addition to first month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

115 South HICKS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
Some of 115 South HICKS Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
115 South HICKS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 115 South HICKS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
No, 115 South HICKS Avenue does not offer parking.
No, 115 South HICKS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 115 South HICKS Avenue does not have a pool.
No, 115 South HICKS Avenue does not have accessible units.
No, 115 South HICKS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 115 South HICKS Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
