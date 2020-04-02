All apartments in East Los Angeles
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:00 PM

1147 Van Pelt Ave 3

1147 Van Pelt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1147 Van Pelt Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Studio - Property Id: 132400

Brand new kitchen & restroom. Please call no e-mail.

* Next to City Terrace Park
* 7 minutes from Keck School of Medicine of USC
* 4 minutes from Cal State LA
* 1 off street parking plus plenty of parking in front of park
* Washer & dryer hookups inside the unit
* New Stove & AC
* Quartz Counter tops
* Studio

(626) 232-8835
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132400
Property Id 132400

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5614324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 have any available units?
1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 have?
Some of 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 offers parking.
Does 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1147 Van Pelt Ave 3 has units with air conditioning.

