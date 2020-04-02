1147 Van Pelt Ave 3

1147 Van Pelt Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063 East Los Angeles
Studio - Property Id: 132400
Brand new kitchen & restroom. Please call no e-mail.
* Next to City Terrace Park * 7 minutes from Keck School of Medicine of USC * 4 minutes from Cal State LA * 1 off street parking plus plenty of parking in front of park * Washer & dryer hookups inside the unit * New Stove & AC * Quartz Counter tops * Studio
(626) 232-8835 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132400 Property Id 132400
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5614324)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
