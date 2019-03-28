1116 1/2 Clela Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal Property Amenities

Ready To Move In Condition 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 44533



This is a 3 unit building located in the East Los Angeles area. It is near Schools, Colleges and shopping centers. Nearby freeways 5,710 and 60. Nearby hospitals, White Memorial and USC County Hospital. It's located near the Citadel Shopping Outlets in City Of Commerce. 15 minutes to Downtown Los Angeles. Please call for more information and to schedule a preview at 323-697-2531or 323-267-4370

"NOT ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS ONLINE " Appicants must apply in person. Landlords are requesting $35.00 non refundable credit check fee. We are asking for the amount of three months rent and two months to move in are required. Flexible on last month rent. Please call beween the hours of 9:30 am to 5:30 pm for more information. No laundry facilities available on site

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44533

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4780005)