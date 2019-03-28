All apartments in East Los Angeles
East Los Angeles, CA
1116 1/2 Clela Ave.
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

1116 1/2 Clela Ave.

1116 1/2 Clela Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1116 1/2 Clela Ave, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles

Amenities

garbage disposal
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
Ready To Move In Condition 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 44533

This is a 3 unit building located in the East Los Angeles area. It is near Schools, Colleges and shopping centers. Nearby freeways 5,710 and 60. Nearby hospitals, White Memorial and USC County Hospital. It's located near the Citadel Shopping Outlets in City Of Commerce. 15 minutes to Downtown Los Angeles. Please call for more information and to schedule a preview at 323-697-2531or 323-267-4370
"NOT ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS ONLINE " Appicants must apply in person. Landlords are requesting $35.00 non refundable credit check fee. We are asking for the amount of three months rent and two months to move in are required. Flexible on last month rent. Please call beween the hours of 9:30 am to 5:30 pm for more information. No laundry facilities available on site
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44533
Property Id 44533

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4780005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. have any available units?
1116 1/2 Clela Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
Is 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1116 1/2 Clela Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. offer parking?
No, 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. have a pool?
No, 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 1/2 Clela Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
