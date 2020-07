Amenities

garbage disposal parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities garbage disposal Property Amenities parking

Quiet neighborhood and parking is gated and off the street. Small bedroom and laundry connection available. Public and fwy access. No pets, no smoking. One parking slot. Located near the 710 and the 5 fwy.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12779008



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5343627)