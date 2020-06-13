/
accessible apartments
31 Accessible Apartments for rent in East Foothills, CA
East Foothills
1 Unit Available
15880 Highland
15880 Highland Drive, East Foothills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2400 sqft
Alum Rock Spectacular Views & Charm - Step back in time to a home and area that is rich is old San Jose history. This home isn't for everyone but will be absolutely loved by the right person.
Results within 5 miles of East Foothills
Verified
$
Midtown
66 Units Available
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Verified
Everydale-Neimen
16 Units Available
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
940 sqft
Luxury apartments with vaulted ceilings and window coverings. Relax in the lush courtyard or swim in the pool during free time. Near shops and restaurants on Aborn Road. Easy access to Highway 101.
Verified
Midtown
10 Units Available
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,490
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1164 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
Verified
$
Downtown San Jose
32 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,295
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified
$
Commodore
117 Units Available
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,754
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,967
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,579
1103 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.
Verified
6 Units Available
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1006 sqft
A beautiful, quiet development, apartments in this complex offer various amenities, including easy access to Silicon Valley, landscaped grounds, four community laundry rooms, and an onsite pool.
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
35 N. 11th Street
35 North 11th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,695
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
35 N. 11th Street, Unit #3 San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this 375 square foot studio unit situated in downtown Victorian house. This studio has a full kitchen, small bath, and a moderately sized living area. Located in Downtown San Jose.
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
180 South 15th Street
180 South 15th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
500 sqft
180 South 15th Street, Unit #3 San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 500 square foot ground floor Apartment located in a very quiet neighborhood in Downtown San Jose.
Results within 10 miles of East Foothills
Verified
30 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,872
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Verified
$
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Verified
$
19 Units Available
The Lex
5560 Lexington Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,345
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1030 sqft
This luxury community features communal hangout spaces, park-like landscaping, and easy access to the city's best amenities. Units are sophisticated with luxurious details. Located across the street from the Caltrain Stop.
Verified
$
Parkview
26 Units Available
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,979
1098 sqft
Located in the Downtown San Jose area, this community offers residents three pools, two hot tubs and a modern fitness center. In-unit amenities include full kitchens with updated appliances and private balconies.
Verified
19 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown San Jose close to freeway 87 and 280 and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has gym, business center, pool and hot tub.
Verified
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified
Renaissance
26 Units Available
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,068
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,171
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1042 sqft
This modern, welcoming community offers outstanding amenities including fireplaces with a marble hearth, washers and dryers in homes, and high ceilings. On-site pools and spas, media room, and jogging trail.
Verified
Muir
12 Units Available
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,965
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
950 sqft
Welcome to Cherrywood, a unique community of San Jose apartment homes in a park-like landscaped setting. Make yourself at home within a tranquil enclave of comfortable homes, with a choice of floor plans to match your lifestyle.
Verified
Parkview
22 Units Available
Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,209
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,986
979 sqft
Set in Silicon Valley, Terra House Apartments is your ticket to modern living. We are currently in the process of changing our name from Avana Skyway to Terra House.
Verified
$
20 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,300
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Verified
18 Units Available
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1453 sqft
Elements Apartments are chic, luxury accommodations within walking distance of the boutiques in Willow Glen. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups.
Verified
$
Downtown San Jose
20 Units Available
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,239
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,481
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,908
1163 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Verified
Garden Alameda
20 Units Available
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,397
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,003
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Verified
$
27 Units Available
Latitude 37
1255 & 1277 Babb Court, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,520
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,880
1579 sqft
More residences available at Latitude 37 Phase 2, with a variety of floor plans to suit your lifestyle! Latitude 37 is a newer, low-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located in Willow Glen, within San Jose.
Verified
The Woods
19 Units Available
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,945
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1123 sqft
The Woods offers you a choice of six villages and a total of 51 luxurious floor plans within a park-like setting of mature trees, formal landscaped gardens, greenbelts and tranquil ponds maintained to award-winning standards.
