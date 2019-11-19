All apartments in Duarte
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

1806 Huntington Dr.

1806 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Huntington Drive, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Gorgeous Townhouse - Gorgeous townhouse located in the beautiful City of Duarte over looking the mountains, Great Location end unit. Your next place to call home, this townhouse is more than just a place to live, it is ideal for families and individuals. Located just a few minutes away from Downtown Monrovia, Santa Anita Race Track. Near 210/605 Freeway and alternate transportation. We provide excellent "old-fashioned" customer service as well as convenient online tenant portals where tenants can track payments and make maintenance requests. Visit our website www.fertigandgordon.com

Open House Sat 11/16 & Sun 11/17 330pm-5pm

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4249027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Huntington Dr. have any available units?
1806 Huntington Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
What amenities does 1806 Huntington Dr. have?
Some of 1806 Huntington Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Huntington Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Huntington Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Huntington Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Huntington Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Huntington Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Huntington Dr. offers parking.
Does 1806 Huntington Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Huntington Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Huntington Dr. have a pool?
No, 1806 Huntington Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Huntington Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1806 Huntington Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Huntington Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Huntington Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Huntington Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Huntington Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

