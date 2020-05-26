All apartments in Duarte
1476 3rd Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1476 3rd Street

1476 3rd Street · (626) 203-2331
Location

1476 3rd Street, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful & Desirable North Duarte home. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Nice floor plan and recently painted. Newer carpet. Both bedrooms and one full bathroom are upstairs, and a half bath is downstairs. There is also a nice large patio off the dining and kitchen area. Downstairs, living room, dining, and open Kitchen. NEWER Stove & Dishwasher. The complex offers ample guest parking, easy access laundry, sparking pool and clubhouse. In close proximity to hiking trails, shopping, dining and freeway access. There are two designated parking spaces, one of which is a private one-car garage. Ready to be called home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1476 3rd Street have any available units?
1476 3rd Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1476 3rd Street have?
Some of 1476 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1476 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1476 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1476 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duarte.
Does 1476 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1476 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 1476 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1476 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 3rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 1476 3rd Street has a pool.
Does 1476 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1476 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1476 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1476 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1476 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
