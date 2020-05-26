1476 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking

Beautiful & Desirable North Duarte home. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Nice floor plan and recently painted. Newer carpet. Both bedrooms and one full bathroom are upstairs, and a half bath is downstairs. There is also a nice large patio off the dining and kitchen area. Downstairs, living room, dining, and open Kitchen. NEWER Stove & Dishwasher. The complex offers ample guest parking, easy access laundry, sparking pool and clubhouse. In close proximity to hiking trails, shopping, dining and freeway access. There are two designated parking spaces, one of which is a private one-car garage. Ready to be called home today!