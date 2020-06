Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Move in ready, private, updated 2nd floor 2-bedroom unit featuring spacious living and generous room sizes. No pets. Unit contains stainless steel appliances, lots of storage, laminate flooring and upgraded carpet in the bedrooms. The bathroom has been upgraded as well. There is a one-car garage and a community laundry room and pool. This home is just minutes to restaurants and shopping on Huntington Dr., the Metro and the 210 and 605 freeways.