7973 Harper Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:58 AM

7973 Harper Avenue

7973 Harper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7973 Harper Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
media room
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Charming & very sharp front unit house in the great North Downey Area. This unit has 3 bedrooms & 2 baths behind a secured iron gate. Boast of wooden floors, newer vinyl windows, central heating system, granite counter tops at kitchen and bathrooms, newer stove & kitchen cabinet w/ street light view. Separate entrance to maser bedroom. Formal living room has a fireplace to relax with your friends and families. Part of a duplex but is separated so it's just like a single home so you can enjoy your privacy. Very secure & quiet area. Includes 1-car garage and a lot of parking space. Centrally located close to shopping, schools like Downey high, theaters & variety of restaurants. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7973 Harper Avenue have any available units?
7973 Harper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7973 Harper Avenue have?
Some of 7973 Harper Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7973 Harper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7973 Harper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7973 Harper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7973 Harper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 7973 Harper Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7973 Harper Avenue offers parking.
Does 7973 Harper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7973 Harper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7973 Harper Avenue have a pool?
No, 7973 Harper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7973 Harper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7973 Harper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7973 Harper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7973 Harper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

