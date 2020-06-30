7973 Harper Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking garage media room

Charming & very sharp front unit house in the great North Downey Area. This unit has 3 bedrooms & 2 baths behind a secured iron gate. Boast of wooden floors, newer vinyl windows, central heating system, granite counter tops at kitchen and bathrooms, newer stove & kitchen cabinet w/ street light view. Separate entrance to maser bedroom. Formal living room has a fireplace to relax with your friends and families. Part of a duplex but is separated so it's just like a single home so you can enjoy your privacy. Very secure & quiet area. Includes 1-car garage and a lot of parking space. Centrally located close to shopping, schools like Downey high, theaters & variety of restaurants. Don't miss this opportunity!