Home
/
Downey, CA
/
13227 Faust Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13227 Faust Avenue
13227 Faust Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
13227 Faust Avenue, Downey, CA 90242
Downey
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bed room, 1.5 bath room single story house. Clean freshly painted has appliances all in white including refrigerator.
Cover patio in the back yard. Ready to move in now. Great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13227 Faust Avenue have any available units?
13227 Faust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Downey, CA
.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Downey Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13227 Faust Avenue have?
Some of 13227 Faust Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13227 Faust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13227 Faust Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13227 Faust Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13227 Faust Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Downey
.
Does 13227 Faust Avenue offer parking?
No, 13227 Faust Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13227 Faust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13227 Faust Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13227 Faust Avenue have a pool?
No, 13227 Faust Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13227 Faust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13227 Faust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13227 Faust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13227 Faust Avenue has units with dishwashers.
