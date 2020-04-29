All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 933 Terrace Lane W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
933 Terrace Lane W
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:41 PM

933 Terrace Lane W

933 Terrace Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

933 Terrace Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Luxury town home in the Vantage gated community of Diamond Bar with Walnut School district. Unit located at the end of the street, very private over looking city and mountain with resort like pool house and club house. Tri level setup, 1st level 2 car garage leads into laundry room and storage area. 2nd level features open kitchen with stainless appliance, living room with wood floors, powder room, plantation shutters. 3rd level features the Master bedroom with walk in closet, dual sinks and ceiling fan, another suite with balcony overlooking mountain view. Come see it and call it your home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Terrace Lane W have any available units?
933 Terrace Lane W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 933 Terrace Lane W have?
Some of 933 Terrace Lane W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Terrace Lane W currently offering any rent specials?
933 Terrace Lane W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Terrace Lane W pet-friendly?
No, 933 Terrace Lane W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 933 Terrace Lane W offer parking?
Yes, 933 Terrace Lane W offers parking.
Does 933 Terrace Lane W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 Terrace Lane W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Terrace Lane W have a pool?
Yes, 933 Terrace Lane W has a pool.
Does 933 Terrace Lane W have accessible units?
No, 933 Terrace Lane W does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Terrace Lane W have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 Terrace Lane W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 933 Terrace Lane W have units with air conditioning?
No, 933 Terrace Lane W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles