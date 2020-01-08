923 Terrace Lane W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The beautiful townhome is located in the highly desirable Vantage Community. This gorgeous home located in the gated community and also part of the Walnut Valley School District and conveniently near parks, shopping area, schools and 60 and 57 Freeway. This three level home built in 2008 offering 1809 total square footage. Spacious 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, one bedroom and one full bathroom conveniently located on the main floor. This home comes with plenty of living space and has been elegantly tons of upgraded. Custom wood floor and custom stone tile flooring throughout the home. The living room comes with a fireplace and custom window coverings. The kitchen comes with spacious two master suite. Master suite has a walk-in closet, dual sink, and a private bathroom. much more... Don't miss this beauty!