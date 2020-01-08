All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:08 AM

923 Terrace Lane W

923 Terrace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

923 Terrace Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The beautiful townhome is located in the highly desirable Vantage Community. This gorgeous home located in the gated community and also part of the Walnut Valley School District and conveniently near parks, shopping area, schools and 60 and 57 Freeway. This three level home built in 2008 offering 1809 total square footage. Spacious 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, one bedroom and one full bathroom conveniently located on the main floor. This home comes with plenty of living space and has been elegantly tons of upgraded. Custom wood floor and custom stone tile flooring throughout the home. The living room comes with a fireplace and custom window coverings. The kitchen comes with spacious two master suite. Master suite has a walk-in closet, dual sink, and a private bathroom. much more... Don't miss this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Terrace Lane W have any available units?
923 Terrace Lane W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 923 Terrace Lane W have?
Some of 923 Terrace Lane W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 Terrace Lane W currently offering any rent specials?
923 Terrace Lane W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Terrace Lane W pet-friendly?
No, 923 Terrace Lane W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 923 Terrace Lane W offer parking?
Yes, 923 Terrace Lane W offers parking.
Does 923 Terrace Lane W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 Terrace Lane W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Terrace Lane W have a pool?
No, 923 Terrace Lane W does not have a pool.
Does 923 Terrace Lane W have accessible units?
No, 923 Terrace Lane W does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Terrace Lane W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 Terrace Lane W has units with dishwashers.
Does 923 Terrace Lane W have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 Terrace Lane W does not have units with air conditioning.
