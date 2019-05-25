All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 906 Whitecliff Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
906 Whitecliff Dr
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:53 AM

906 Whitecliff Dr

906 Whitecliff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

906 Whitecliff Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
****Spacious 3 Bedroom, 21/2 Bath Home within the Beautiful Hills of Diamond Bar**** - This sweet home has 3 bedroom 2 1/2 baths with Loft approximately 1,884 square feet located on cul-de-sac in the most desirable community of Summitridge Hills neighborhood. The home boasts an open floor plan with plenty of windows, vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and a 3 car garage with ample storage. The home has spacious living and bedroom areas. Master bedroom features his and hers closets and stunning mountain views through out the home. Enjoy and relax pool side in your well manicured backyard. This is a must see Home!

(RLNE4814963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Whitecliff Dr have any available units?
906 Whitecliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 906 Whitecliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
906 Whitecliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Whitecliff Dr pet-friendly?
No, 906 Whitecliff Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 906 Whitecliff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 906 Whitecliff Dr offers parking.
Does 906 Whitecliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Whitecliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Whitecliff Dr have a pool?
Yes, 906 Whitecliff Dr has a pool.
Does 906 Whitecliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 906 Whitecliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Whitecliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Whitecliff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Whitecliff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 Whitecliff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles