Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
867 Silver Fir Road
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

867 Silver Fir Road

867 Silver Fir Road · No Longer Available
Location

867 Silver Fir Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Nicely remodeled, single story townhome located in the Walnut Valley Unified School District. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car attached garage. Quiet and peaceful end unit with no neighbors living above. Very bright and modern! Located within walking distance from the Metro link station. Community pool and green area. Fresh upgrades include: New paint, ceramic tile, New carpet in bedrooms, blinds, Upgraded kitchen with new counter tops, Remodeled bath with new vanity. storage cabinet and fixtures. This is a 1 story, end unit with a nice private patio, Interior laundry room, Central A C/Heat and 2 car garage with direct access to unit. Nice built in organizers in bedrooms closets. Built in work bench and storage shelving in garage. Great location, great condition and great value! Sorry, no pets allowed. Please contact Listing Agent, Brad Lindenberg @ 909-938-0709 with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

