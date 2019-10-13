867 Silver Fir Road

Amenities

Nicely remodeled, single story townhome located in the Walnut Valley Unified School District. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car attached garage. Quiet and peaceful end unit with no neighbors living above. Very bright and modern! Located within walking distance from the Metro link station. Community pool and green area. Fresh upgrades include: New paint, ceramic tile, New carpet in bedrooms, blinds, Upgraded kitchen with new counter tops, Remodeled bath with new vanity. storage cabinet and fixtures. This is a 1 story, end unit with a nice private patio, Interior laundry room, Central A C/Heat and 2 car garage with direct access to unit. Nice built in organizers in bedrooms closets. Built in work bench and storage shelving in garage. Great location, great condition and great value! Sorry, no pets allowed. Please contact Listing Agent, Brad Lindenberg @ 909-938-0709 with any questions.