753 WINDWOOD STREET

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED 2BDR 1 BATH CONDO IN WALNUT w/ GARAGE - Property Id: 33669



AVAILABLE STARTING JAN 1ST. DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. OPEN HOUSE JAN 3 430-7 PM



INCLUDES GARAGE, SECURE AREA WITHIN SUPERB WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT. NEW PORCELAIN TILE THROUGHOUT, KITCHEN HAS REGULAR TILE FLOORING. MICROWAVE, FRIDGE, PRIVATE WASHER/DRYER. CENTRAL AC/HEATING. MORE DETAILS BELOW.



REQ: Proof of $5500/mo income. NO SEC 8. We run a credit/background check through TurboTenant (applicant pays fee) . We require application, 2 mo worth of paystubs, & a copy of drivers license. NO PRIOR EVICTIONS. Recent good credit a must. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES. FIRST MONTHS RENT & $1850 SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED BEFORE VACANCY.



**NELA (909) 276-5058. NOTE: CONDO IS ONLY SHOWN THROUGH OPEN HOUSE, SO PLEASE MAKE SURE TO ATTEND. IF IT MEETS YOUR NEEDS, YOU CAN THEN SUBMIT AN APPLICATION ONLINE.



THIS LISTING IS BY OWNER. DO NOT SEND MONEY TO ANYONE ASKING FOR A LOWER PRICE.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/33669

