706 N Del Sol Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful property with a nice backyard and a pool with wonderful views. New Gates. Open floor plan. New Interior Paint. New Laminate Floors, New Mini Shutters, New Dishwasher, New Range Hood, Sunrun included in home. Master Suite. All bedrooms upstairs. Functional layout. Large formal living room for entertaining guests. Large windows for exceptional views and great lighting. Large step-down family room with great accessibility to swimming pool. Truly an entertainer's delight! Large covered patio, front deck, perfect location to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea on a relaxing morning or a glass of wine on a quiet evening. Exterior landscape is lush and green. This property is a must-see!