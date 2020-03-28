All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 706 N Del Sol Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
706 N Del Sol Lane
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:26 AM

706 N Del Sol Lane

706 North Del Sol Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

706 North Del Sol Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful property with a nice backyard and a pool with wonderful views. New Gates. Open floor plan. New Interior Paint. New Laminate Floors, New Mini Shutters, New Dishwasher, New Range Hood, Sunrun included in home. Master Suite. All bedrooms upstairs. Functional layout. Large formal living room for entertaining guests. Large windows for exceptional views and great lighting. Large step-down family room with great accessibility to swimming pool. Truly an entertainer's delight! Large covered patio, front deck, perfect location to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea on a relaxing morning or a glass of wine on a quiet evening. Exterior landscape is lush and green. This property is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 N Del Sol Lane have any available units?
706 N Del Sol Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 706 N Del Sol Lane have?
Some of 706 N Del Sol Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 N Del Sol Lane currently offering any rent specials?
706 N Del Sol Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 N Del Sol Lane pet-friendly?
No, 706 N Del Sol Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 706 N Del Sol Lane offer parking?
Yes, 706 N Del Sol Lane offers parking.
Does 706 N Del Sol Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 N Del Sol Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 N Del Sol Lane have a pool?
Yes, 706 N Del Sol Lane has a pool.
Does 706 N Del Sol Lane have accessible units?
No, 706 N Del Sol Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 706 N Del Sol Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 N Del Sol Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 N Del Sol Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 N Del Sol Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles