606 Armitos Place
Last updated December 10 2019 at 3:49 AM

606 Armitos Place

606 Armitos Place · No Longer Available
Location

606 Armitos Place, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE, LOCATED IN DESIABLE WALK IN DISTANCE TO POPULAR PANTERA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WTIH CONVENIENCE OF FAMILY PARK,SCHOOL,TRANSPORTATION, FWY EXIT. READY TO MOVE IN~~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Armitos Place have any available units?
606 Armitos Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 606 Armitos Place currently offering any rent specials?
606 Armitos Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Armitos Place pet-friendly?
No, 606 Armitos Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 606 Armitos Place offer parking?
No, 606 Armitos Place does not offer parking.
Does 606 Armitos Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Armitos Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Armitos Place have a pool?
No, 606 Armitos Place does not have a pool.
Does 606 Armitos Place have accessible units?
No, 606 Armitos Place does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Armitos Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Armitos Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Armitos Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Armitos Place does not have units with air conditioning.

