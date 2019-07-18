All apartments in Diamond Bar
380 S Prospectors Road

380 South Prospectors Road · No Longer Available
Location

380 South Prospectors Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Very elegant studio with a loft is located near the association pool, spa and tennis court! Enjoy shaded walkways, streams and a lush natural setting that'll help you relax at the end of the day! This unit offers a high vaulted ceiling, toasty fireplace, shaded balcony with a view, kitchen with a breakfast bar, and neutral decor. Ample all space for your favorite artwork and mirrors; convenient indoor laundry area. This place deserves a closer look! You will be impressed with its spaciousness!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 S Prospectors Road have any available units?
380 S Prospectors Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 380 S Prospectors Road have?
Some of 380 S Prospectors Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 S Prospectors Road currently offering any rent specials?
380 S Prospectors Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 S Prospectors Road pet-friendly?
No, 380 S Prospectors Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 380 S Prospectors Road offer parking?
No, 380 S Prospectors Road does not offer parking.
Does 380 S Prospectors Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 S Prospectors Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 S Prospectors Road have a pool?
Yes, 380 S Prospectors Road has a pool.
Does 380 S Prospectors Road have accessible units?
No, 380 S Prospectors Road does not have accessible units.
Does 380 S Prospectors Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 S Prospectors Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 380 S Prospectors Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 S Prospectors Road does not have units with air conditioning.
