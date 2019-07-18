380 S Prospectors Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Very elegant studio with a loft is located near the association pool, spa and tennis court! Enjoy shaded walkways, streams and a lush natural setting that'll help you relax at the end of the day! This unit offers a high vaulted ceiling, toasty fireplace, shaded balcony with a view, kitchen with a breakfast bar, and neutral decor. Ample all space for your favorite artwork and mirrors; convenient indoor laundry area. This place deserves a closer look! You will be impressed with its spaciousness!