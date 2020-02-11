Rent Calculator
316 N Platina Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
316 N Platina Drive
316 North Platina Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
316 North Platina Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Property has a bonus room on top of the 3 bedroom. Lease will also include maintenance front and back yard. Property has views of the city and mountains.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 N Platina Drive have any available units?
316 N Platina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Diamond Bar, CA
.
Is 316 N Platina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 N Platina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 N Platina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 316 N Platina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar
.
Does 316 N Platina Drive offer parking?
No, 316 N Platina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 316 N Platina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 N Platina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 N Platina Drive have a pool?
No, 316 N Platina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 316 N Platina Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 N Platina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 N Platina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 N Platina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 N Platina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 N Platina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
