304 Laspino Lane

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Diamond Bar Water and Gardener are included. This beautiful home, in the highly desirable area of Diamond Bar, is ready to move in. This 1773 sqft house sits on a 12,186 Sqft lot, features 4 bedrooms and 3, 2 car garage with direct access to the house. When you open the door, you will be greeted with an open and spacious living room and dining room, Kitchen opens up to family room, sliding doors leads you to a nice back yard, thats very quiet and peaceful, a place where you can relax after a long day at work. Home is in very convenient location, close to park, restaurant, shopping, Freeway 57 and 60. Call to schedule you appointment!!! Best house in the neighborhood you will fall in love with this home.