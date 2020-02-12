All apartments in Diamond Bar
304 Laspino Lane

304 Laspino Lane · No Longer Available
Location

304 Laspino Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Diamond Bar Water and Gardener are included. This beautiful home, in the highly desirable area of Diamond Bar, is ready to move in. This 1773 sqft house sits on a 12,186 Sqft lot, features 4 bedrooms and 3, 2 car garage with direct access to the house. When you open the door, you will be greeted with an open and spacious living room and dining room, Kitchen opens up to family room, sliding doors leads you to a nice back yard, thats very quiet and peaceful, a place where you can relax after a long day at work. Home is in very convenient location, close to park, restaurant, shopping, Freeway 57 and 60. Call to schedule you appointment!!! Best house in the neighborhood you will fall in love with this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Laspino Lane have any available units?
304 Laspino Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 304 Laspino Lane currently offering any rent specials?
304 Laspino Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Laspino Lane pet-friendly?
No, 304 Laspino Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 304 Laspino Lane offer parking?
Yes, 304 Laspino Lane offers parking.
Does 304 Laspino Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Laspino Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Laspino Lane have a pool?
No, 304 Laspino Lane does not have a pool.
Does 304 Laspino Lane have accessible units?
No, 304 Laspino Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Laspino Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Laspino Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Laspino Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Laspino Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

