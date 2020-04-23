All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

2973 Crooked Creek Dr

2973 Crooked Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2973 Crooked Creek Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy 4bd/2ba Family Home Nestled in Desirable Diamond Bar! - This spacious home is perfect for a mid sized family. Park both cars in the attached garage and enter your home through the large laundry room. There are hook ups for washer and dryer but the appliances are not included. To the left of this room is the long kitchen with lots of counter space, cabinet space, and included dish washer, fridge, and stove. Next to the kitchen is the dining room separated from the family room by a common wall. Your family room is equipped with a fireplace and large windows that allow for lots of natural lighting. Double doors lead the way from the dining room to your back yard and patio. Inside, the hallway will lead you to 3 secondary rooms, shared bathroom with tub, and master bedroom at the very end. The master bathroom is equipped with a standing shower. This home is a must see!

*PETS ALLOWED - $500 PET DEPOSIT + $100 EACH ADDITIONAL*

Please TEXT ONLY 626.474.5222 and include your name and this street address in your request.

To apply, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now."
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/

In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

(RLNE4576433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2973 Crooked Creek Dr have any available units?
2973 Crooked Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 2973 Crooked Creek Dr have?
Some of 2973 Crooked Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2973 Crooked Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2973 Crooked Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2973 Crooked Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2973 Crooked Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2973 Crooked Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2973 Crooked Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 2973 Crooked Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2973 Crooked Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2973 Crooked Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 2973 Crooked Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2973 Crooked Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 2973 Crooked Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2973 Crooked Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2973 Crooked Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2973 Crooked Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2973 Crooked Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

