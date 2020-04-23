2973 Crooked Creek Dr

Amenities

Cozy 4bd/2ba Family Home Nestled in Desirable Diamond Bar! - This spacious home is perfect for a mid sized family. Park both cars in the attached garage and enter your home through the large laundry room. There are hook ups for washer and dryer but the appliances are not included. To the left of this room is the long kitchen with lots of counter space, cabinet space, and included dish washer, fridge, and stove. Next to the kitchen is the dining room separated from the family room by a common wall. Your family room is equipped with a fireplace and large windows that allow for lots of natural lighting. Double doors lead the way from the dining room to your back yard and patio. Inside, the hallway will lead you to 3 secondary rooms, shared bathroom with tub, and master bedroom at the very end. The master bathroom is equipped with a standing shower. This home is a must see!



*PETS ALLOWED - $500 PET DEPOSIT + $100 EACH ADDITIONAL*



Please TEXT ONLY 626.474.5222 and include your name and this street address in your request.



To apply, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now."

https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/



In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



