2850 Shadow Canyon Road
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:05 AM

2850 Shadow Canyon Road

2850 Shadow Canyon Drive · (909) 282-0564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2850 Shadow Canyon Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
In gated community The Country in Diamond Bar 1 bed 1 bath cottage separated from main house: LEASED FULLY FURNISHED truly turn key, The great room includes combined Kitchen with electric stove top, microwave and refrigerator ,living room, dinning room, and glassed in office, two sets of french doors open onto private driveway with views over looking Diamond Bar.. 3/4 bath with large low threshold shower.. the bedroom has french doors that open onto aforementioned driveway. The private single story cottage has a stackable washer/dryer. All appliances are electric including water heater, electric utility bill is included. great view out of the front room, office, and bedroom. Private 24 hour guarded entrance, very secure and will maintained community. The owner may remove some some items, but they prefer to rent out fully furnished. Please note the unit is 800 sq feet 1 bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Shadow Canyon Road have any available units?
2850 Shadow Canyon Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2850 Shadow Canyon Road have?
Some of 2850 Shadow Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 Shadow Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Shadow Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Shadow Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 2850 Shadow Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 2850 Shadow Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 2850 Shadow Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 2850 Shadow Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2850 Shadow Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Shadow Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 2850 Shadow Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 2850 Shadow Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 2850 Shadow Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Shadow Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 Shadow Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2850 Shadow Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2850 Shadow Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
