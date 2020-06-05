2850 Shadow Canyon Road

Amenities

In gated community The Country in Diamond Bar 1 bed 1 bath cottage separated from main house: LEASED FULLY FURNISHED truly turn key, The great room includes combined Kitchen with electric stove top, microwave and refrigerator ,living room, dinning room, and glassed in office, two sets of french doors open onto private driveway with views over looking Diamond Bar.. 3/4 bath with large low threshold shower.. the bedroom has french doors that open onto aforementioned driveway. The private single story cottage has a stackable washer/dryer. All appliances are electric including water heater, electric utility bill is included. great view out of the front room, office, and bedroom. Private 24 hour guarded entrance, very secure and will maintained community. The owner may remove some some items, but they prefer to rent out fully furnished. Please note the unit is 800 sq feet 1 bedroom.