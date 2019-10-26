All apartments in Diamond Bar
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
24228 Sylvan Glen Road
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:34 AM

24228 Sylvan Glen Road

24228 Sylvan Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

24228 Sylvan Glen Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
***Exquisite Diamond Bar Townhouse with 180-degree park and Greenbelt View in the Desirable Area*** The owner spent almost $50,000 to upgrade the whole house. New Completely Repiped Cold & Holt Water Pipes***New Aircondition. New Water Heater. New double glazed soundproofing and UV Windows& New Sliding Door. New Laminate Flooring & Fresh Paint all throughout!!! Downstair bathroom remodeled. New Rangehood and New Venting. Kitchen cabinets repaint & refreshed. The fireplace is in the living room. The kitchen had Granite Countertops. Walking distance to the Park. Nice and Open floor plan with 3 Big Bedrooms upstairs. Private yard. End Unit with Professional Landscaping. 2 Car Garage. HOA fees including Water Trash and outside house Insurance and Exterior Maintenance. Association Pool and Spa. Convenient Location to 60 and 57 Fwy. Close to Cal-Poly and Mt. Sac Colleges. Lovely home waiting for you. Hurry up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24228 Sylvan Glen Road have any available units?
24228 Sylvan Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 24228 Sylvan Glen Road have?
Some of 24228 Sylvan Glen Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24228 Sylvan Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
24228 Sylvan Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24228 Sylvan Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 24228 Sylvan Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 24228 Sylvan Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 24228 Sylvan Glen Road offers parking.
Does 24228 Sylvan Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24228 Sylvan Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24228 Sylvan Glen Road have a pool?
Yes, 24228 Sylvan Glen Road has a pool.
Does 24228 Sylvan Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 24228 Sylvan Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24228 Sylvan Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24228 Sylvan Glen Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 24228 Sylvan Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24228 Sylvan Glen Road has units with air conditioning.
