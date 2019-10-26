24228 Sylvan Glen Road

Amenities

***Exquisite Diamond Bar Townhouse with 180-degree park and Greenbelt View in the Desirable Area*** The owner spent almost $50,000 to upgrade the whole house. New Completely Repiped Cold & Holt Water Pipes***New Aircondition. New Water Heater. New double glazed soundproofing and UV Windows& New Sliding Door. New Laminate Flooring & Fresh Paint all throughout!!! Downstair bathroom remodeled. New Rangehood and New Venting. Kitchen cabinets repaint & refreshed. The fireplace is in the living room. The kitchen had Granite Countertops. Walking distance to the Park. Nice and Open floor plan with 3 Big Bedrooms upstairs. Private yard. End Unit with Professional Landscaping. 2 Car Garage. HOA fees including Water Trash and outside house Insurance and Exterior Maintenance. Association Pool and Spa. Convenient Location to 60 and 57 Fwy. Close to Cal-Poly and Mt. Sac Colleges. Lovely home waiting for you. Hurry up.