All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 24222 Sylvan Glen Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
24222 Sylvan Glen Road
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

24222 Sylvan Glen Road

24222 Sylvan Glen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

24222 Sylvan Glen Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Turnkey,close to fwy,shopping plaza,restaurant.
Owner put new porcelain floor down stair,new quartz counter top.Remodeled bathtub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24222 Sylvan Glen Road have any available units?
24222 Sylvan Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 24222 Sylvan Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
24222 Sylvan Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24222 Sylvan Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 24222 Sylvan Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 24222 Sylvan Glen Road offer parking?
No, 24222 Sylvan Glen Road does not offer parking.
Does 24222 Sylvan Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24222 Sylvan Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24222 Sylvan Glen Road have a pool?
No, 24222 Sylvan Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 24222 Sylvan Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 24222 Sylvan Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24222 Sylvan Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 24222 Sylvan Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24222 Sylvan Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24222 Sylvan Glen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles