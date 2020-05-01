All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated May 1 2020

2341 Canyon Park Drive

2341 Canyon Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2341 Canyon Park Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Newly remodeled condo located in a highly desirable neighborhood with Award-Winning Walnut Valley School District!
Easy access to 57 & 60 freeways, as well as minutes away from schools! Diamond Bar High School Evergreen Elementry
Features 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths, kitchen with granite countertops, and an adjacent dining area leading out to the private courtyard. New popular Vinyl wood flooring throughout.(No Carpet) Semi-attached 2 car garage washer and dryer hookups in the garage! Great neighborhood and community with a community pool! Great location close to supermarkets, shops, and restaurants!
Call Linda for more information 949-212-4610

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Canyon Park Drive have any available units?
2341 Canyon Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 2341 Canyon Park Drive have?
Some of 2341 Canyon Park Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 Canyon Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Canyon Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Canyon Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2341 Canyon Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 2341 Canyon Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2341 Canyon Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2341 Canyon Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Canyon Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Canyon Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2341 Canyon Park Drive has a pool.
Does 2341 Canyon Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2341 Canyon Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Canyon Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2341 Canyon Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2341 Canyon Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2341 Canyon Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

