2341 Canyon Park Drive

Amenities
Newly remodeled condo located in a highly desirable neighborhood with Award-Winning Walnut Valley School District!
Easy access to 57 & 60 freeways, as well as minutes away from schools! Diamond Bar High School Evergreen Elementry
Features 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths, kitchen with granite countertops, and an adjacent dining area leading out to the private courtyard. New popular Vinyl wood flooring throughout.(No Carpet) Semi-attached 2 car garage washer and dryer hookups in the garage! Great neighborhood and community with a community pool! Great location close to supermarkets, shops, and restaurants!
Call Linda for more information 949-212-4610