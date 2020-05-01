2341 Canyon Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Newly remodeled condo located in a highly desirable neighborhood with Award-Winning Walnut Valley School District!

Easy access to 57 & 60 freeways, as well as minutes away from schools! Diamond Bar High School Evergreen Elementry

Features 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths, kitchen with granite countertops, and an adjacent dining area leading out to the private courtyard. New popular Vinyl wood flooring throughout.(No Carpet) Semi-attached 2 car garage washer and dryer hookups in the garage! Great neighborhood and community with a community pool! Great location close to supermarkets, shops, and restaurants!

Call Linda for more information 949-212-4610