23401 Pleasant Meadow Road

Come experience the prestigious living in "The Country". Nestled in this exclusive gated community, this stunner boasts of breathtaking views. This beauty offers several seating areas, a glass enclosed dining space, a chef's kitchen, and multiple outdoor patios to enjoy the multimillion dollar view! This breathtaking masterpiece is filled with natural light from the endless windows, it also comes equipped with two master suites, two additional bedrooms, an indoor sauna, a luxurious backyard including a swimming pool, private tennis court and so much more! This house is fully furnished for your convenience.