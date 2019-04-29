All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
23401 Pleasant Meadow Road
Last updated April 29 2019 at 5:45 PM

23401 Pleasant Meadow Road

23401 Pleasant Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23401 Pleasant Meadow Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
sauna
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
sauna
tennis court
Come experience the prestigious living in "The Country". Nestled in this exclusive gated community, this stunner boasts of breathtaking views. This beauty offers several seating areas, a glass enclosed dining space, a chef's kitchen, and multiple outdoor patios to enjoy the multimillion dollar view! This breathtaking masterpiece is filled with natural light from the endless windows, it also comes equipped with two master suites, two additional bedrooms, an indoor sauna, a luxurious backyard including a swimming pool, private tennis court and so much more! This house is fully furnished for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road have any available units?
23401 Pleasant Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road have?
Some of 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
23401 Pleasant Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road offer parking?
No, 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road does not offer parking.
Does 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road have a pool?
Yes, 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road has a pool.
Does 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23401 Pleasant Meadow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 2 BedroomsDiamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap PlacesDiamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAHesperia, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles