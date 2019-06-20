23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road

Amenities

**LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION **. BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME FOR LEASE in the prestige award winning WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT. Walking distance to Quail Summit Elementary School, Chaparral Middle School, supermarket, post office, and shopping. The home sits on a corner lot in a quiet cul-de-sac with nice homes. We start with the elegant double door design tiled entry. You step down to formal living room with fireplace and nice size family room, formal dining room with immediate eating area/cook. The master bedroom leads you to a refreshing in back yard, which gives you a feel of a wonderful resort type surrounding with fruit trees, plants and brick wall for privacy. Home faces to the south and the backyard is to the north. This is the right home for your family and a great schools district for your children. A MUST SEE!