Diamond Bar, CA
23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:14 AM

23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road

23203 Ironhorse Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

23203 Ironhorse Canyon Rd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
**LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION **. BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME FOR LEASE in the prestige award winning WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT. Walking distance to Quail Summit Elementary School, Chaparral Middle School, supermarket, post office, and shopping. The home sits on a corner lot in a quiet cul-de-sac with nice homes. We start with the elegant double door design tiled entry. You step down to formal living room with fireplace and nice size family room, formal dining room with immediate eating area/cook. The master bedroom leads you to a refreshing in back yard, which gives you a feel of a wonderful resort type surrounding with fruit trees, plants and brick wall for privacy. Home faces to the south and the backyard is to the north. This is the right home for your family and a great schools district for your children. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road have any available units?
23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road have?
Some of 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23203 Ironhorse Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
