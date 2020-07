Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Diamond Bar Condo - All New Paint & Carpet, 2 Bedrooms upstairs with 1.5 Baths, Kitchen with dishwasher and Stove, small patio, Central Heating, NO AIR CONDITIONER!. 1 Car Garage with washer and dryer hook-ups

All Tenants over the age of 18 must have at least a 600 FICO score, total income must be at least $4200.00, No Evictions. Please drive by the unit before calling.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5747654)