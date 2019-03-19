All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23000 Paseo De Terrado #1

23000 Paseo de Terrado · No Longer Available
Location

23000 Paseo de Terrado, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This completely remodeled and upgraded end unit is located in the highly desired Montefino community of Diamond Bar. Features of the property include an open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, a third bedroom (currently used as office/den) and bath on the first floor. Upgraded interior includes a new stairs system with wrought iron oil rubbed bronze balusters, hardwood floors; all new kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances; all new baths with marble counter tops and floors, custom cabinets, master suite with Whirlpool Jacuzzi tub and marble surrounds at tub and shower. Master suite redesign includes additional storage for linen and other personal items. Recently installed new heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. The Montefino HOA community has 4 pools and provides daily security patrol. Well maintained condominium community with a beautiful & uniquely lush topography. Conveniently located in proximity of the local library, golf course, shopping facilities, and houses of worship. The city of Diamond Bar recreational trails, parks – including a dog park, and other recreational facilities are within minutes from home. The 57 & 60 freeways are easily accessible. Property located in the award winning, highly desired Walnut School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 have any available units?
23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 have?
Some of 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 currently offering any rent specials?
23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 is pet friendly.
Does 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 offer parking?
No, 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 does not offer parking.
Does 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 have a pool?
Yes, 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 has a pool.
Does 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 have accessible units?
No, 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23000 Paseo De Terrado #1 has units with air conditioning.
