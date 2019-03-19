23000 Paseo De Terrado #1

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This completely remodeled and upgraded end unit is located in the highly desired Montefino community of Diamond Bar. Features of the property include an open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, a third bedroom (currently used as office/den) and bath on the first floor. Upgraded interior includes a new stairs system with wrought iron oil rubbed bronze balusters, hardwood floors; all new kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances; all new baths with marble counter tops and floors, custom cabinets, master suite with Whirlpool Jacuzzi tub and marble surrounds at tub and shower. Master suite redesign includes additional storage for linen and other personal items. Recently installed new heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. The Montefino HOA community has 4 pools and provides daily security patrol. Well maintained condominium community with a beautiful & uniquely lush topography. Conveniently located in proximity of the local library, golf course, shopping facilities, and houses of worship. The city of Diamond Bar recreational trails, parks – including a dog park, and other recreational facilities are within minutes from home. The 57 & 60 freeways are easily accessible. Property located in the award winning, highly desired Walnut School District.