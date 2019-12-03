22885 Hilton Head Dr

Amenities

This corersite 2B/2.5 Baths facing to the tennis courd and swimming pool in walking distance, one of the best location in this gated community of Diamond Bar. Open floor plan on the laminate flooring is easy to be cleaned. Adjustable blinds embedded inside the sliding french door. The gourmet kitchen facing the beautiful view with bright sunshine, enjoy the peaceful life. On the second floor, both of the bedrooms have high ceiling, pretty big size make them to be two master suites. We are offering two car parking lots and close to your home.