Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

22885 Hilton Head Dr

22885 Hilton Head Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22885 Hilton Head Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
This corersite 2B/2.5 Baths facing to the tennis courd and swimming pool in walking distance, one of the best location in this gated community of Diamond Bar. Open floor plan on the laminate flooring is easy to be cleaned. Adjustable blinds embedded inside the sliding french door. The gourmet kitchen facing the beautiful view with bright sunshine, enjoy the peaceful life. On the second floor, both of the bedrooms have high ceiling, pretty big size make them to be two master suites. We are offering two car parking lots and close to your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22885 Hilton Head Dr have any available units?
22885 Hilton Head Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 22885 Hilton Head Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22885 Hilton Head Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22885 Hilton Head Dr pet-friendly?
No, 22885 Hilton Head Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 22885 Hilton Head Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22885 Hilton Head Dr offers parking.
Does 22885 Hilton Head Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22885 Hilton Head Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22885 Hilton Head Dr have a pool?
Yes, 22885 Hilton Head Dr has a pool.
Does 22885 Hilton Head Dr have accessible units?
No, 22885 Hilton Head Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22885 Hilton Head Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 22885 Hilton Head Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22885 Hilton Head Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 22885 Hilton Head Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

