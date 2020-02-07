Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool

2287 SHADY HILLS DR Available 03/01/20 ***Your New Apartment Home is Available July 1st, 2015!*** - Where you will be greeted by a courteous and professional staff as you tour our must see 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment home. As you enter your apartment you will notice the brand new flooring implemented throughout; to the direct front of you is your kitchen with granite counter tops and master cabinetry. You will ease into your bedrooms where you will notice the same level of comfort resides. Note, the brand new flooring that ensures new beginnings, and the must see spacious closet space, that is sure to impress! This a gorgeous newly renovated apartment home that has all of the square footage for you to utilize and PERSONALIZE. All that is missing is YOU! Do not miss the opportunity to lease this awesome apartment home!



Shady Hill Condo Features and Location

Professionally Managed

Gated Community for controlled Access

Garage Parking

Common Area Pool and facilities

Minutes away from Rowland Heights

Brand new unit with up to date appliances and cabinets



Pricing & Details

Monthly Rent: $2000

One Time Application Fee: $45.00

One Time Security Deposit: Varies on Credit History



For More Insightful Listing Information, CONTACT listing agent BELOW!!



Caleb Wong

626.354.0677 (text only)



InveServe, Corp. Real Estate Investment Services

(RLNE2444437)