21736 Laurelrim Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

WELCOME TO THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM COMPLETELY REMODELED CONDO IN THE BEAUTIFUL DIAMOND CREST COMMUNITY OF DIAMOND BAR. HOME FEATURES BRIGHT LIVING ROOM WITH FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET. SPACIOUS KITCHEN OFFERS RECESSED LIGHTING, NEW COUNTER TOPS AND CABINETRY AND FRESH PAINT. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS ON THE SECOND FLOOR INCLUDING THE SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM OFFERING A COZY FIREPLACE AND ATTACHED BATHROOM. ADDITIONAL BEDROOM OFFERS SLIDING GLASS DOORS WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO THE BALCONY. UPSTAIRS ALSO OFFERS NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT. HOME OFFERS A LAUNDRY ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR AND DIRECT ACCESS TO THE GARAGE. FIRST FLOOR ALSO FEATURES A GUEST BATHROOM. COMMUNITY AMENITIES FEATURE A POOL, PARK AND BBQ FOR YOU TO ENJOY. *ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT*