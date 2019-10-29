All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated October 29 2019

21306 Hipass Drive

21306 Hipass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21306 Hipass Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
South Diamond Bar single level 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms home located within Walnut Unified School District. Recently remodeled kitchen and both bathrooms. 2-car attached garage with a drive way and laundry hookups. Large backyard with covered patio for family activities. Central air conditioner and central heater. Laminated wood floor through out. Ceiling fan in each room and a cozy fire place in family room. Walking distance to H-Mart, restaurants, shops and school. Easy access to 60 and 57 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21306 Hipass Drive have any available units?
21306 Hipass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 21306 Hipass Drive have?
Some of 21306 Hipass Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21306 Hipass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21306 Hipass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21306 Hipass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21306 Hipass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 21306 Hipass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21306 Hipass Drive offers parking.
Does 21306 Hipass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21306 Hipass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21306 Hipass Drive have a pool?
No, 21306 Hipass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21306 Hipass Drive have accessible units?
No, 21306 Hipass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21306 Hipass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21306 Hipass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21306 Hipass Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21306 Hipass Drive has units with air conditioning.

