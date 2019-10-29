21306 Hipass Drive

Amenities

South Diamond Bar single level 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms home located within Walnut Unified School District. Recently remodeled kitchen and both bathrooms. 2-car attached garage with a drive way and laundry hookups. Large backyard with covered patio for family activities. Central air conditioner and central heater. Laminated wood floor through out. Ceiling fan in each room and a cozy fire place in family room. Walking distance to H-Mart, restaurants, shops and school. Easy access to 60 and 57 Freeway.