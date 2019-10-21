21300 Lasso Drive

Amenities

Location, location, location! Beautiful single-story house with great curb appeal on a quiet cul-de-sac • Open floor plan, bright and airy with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in the Award-winning Walnut Valley Unified School District • Great layout with attached two-car garage • Beautiful, large backyard with pool • Walking distance to Diamond Bar High School and both Evergreen and Castlerock Elementary schools as well as great shopping area • Easy access to the 57 and 60 freeway • Rent includes: Gardening, Pool service and Water. Please call Judy Woo for all showings and questions (213) 399-2971.