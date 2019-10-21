All apartments in Diamond Bar
21300 Lasso Drive
21300 Lasso Drive

21300 Lasso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21300 Lasso Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location, location, location! Beautiful single-story house with great curb appeal on a quiet cul-de-sac • Open floor plan, bright and airy with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in the Award-winning Walnut Valley Unified School District • Great layout with attached two-car garage • Beautiful, large backyard with pool • Walking distance to Diamond Bar High School and both Evergreen and Castlerock Elementary schools as well as great shopping area • Easy access to the 57 and 60 freeway • Rent includes: Gardening, Pool service and Water. Please call Judy Woo for all showings and questions (213) 399-2971.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21300 Lasso Drive have any available units?
21300 Lasso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 21300 Lasso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21300 Lasso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21300 Lasso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21300 Lasso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 21300 Lasso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21300 Lasso Drive offers parking.
Does 21300 Lasso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21300 Lasso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21300 Lasso Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21300 Lasso Drive has a pool.
Does 21300 Lasso Drive have accessible units?
No, 21300 Lasso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21300 Lasso Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21300 Lasso Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21300 Lasso Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21300 Lasso Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

