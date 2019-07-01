All apartments in Diamond Bar
1382 Willow Bud Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

1382 Willow Bud Drive

1382 Willow Bud Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1382 Willow Bud Dr, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
A beautiful home in a desirable area of Diamond Bar is for lease. This home has upgrades of more than $200K. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. 1 bed and 1 bath downstairs. High ceilings, large living room with fireplace & formal dining room. Spacious family room with fireplace and a wet bar with a wine cooler, large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer is all included in the lease price. Large master bedroom with his & her closets and a huge master bath freshly remodeled inside and out. This home has hard wood floors throughout downstairs and carpets in the bedrooms. New roof, New windows, New condenser unit, New pool heater, New entry door and much more! Large yard with Pool & Spa, Sun deck and RV parking! Walnut school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1382 Willow Bud Drive have any available units?
1382 Willow Bud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1382 Willow Bud Drive have?
Some of 1382 Willow Bud Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1382 Willow Bud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1382 Willow Bud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1382 Willow Bud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1382 Willow Bud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1382 Willow Bud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1382 Willow Bud Drive offers parking.
Does 1382 Willow Bud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1382 Willow Bud Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1382 Willow Bud Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1382 Willow Bud Drive has a pool.
Does 1382 Willow Bud Drive have accessible units?
No, 1382 Willow Bud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1382 Willow Bud Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1382 Willow Bud Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1382 Willow Bud Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1382 Willow Bud Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
