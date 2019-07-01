1382 Willow Bud Drive

Amenities

A beautiful home in a desirable area of Diamond Bar is for lease. This home has upgrades of more than $200K. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. 1 bed and 1 bath downstairs. High ceilings, large living room with fireplace & formal dining room. Spacious family room with fireplace and a wet bar with a wine cooler, large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer is all included in the lease price. Large master bedroom with his & her closets and a huge master bath freshly remodeled inside and out. This home has hard wood floors throughout downstairs and carpets in the bedrooms. New roof, New windows, New condenser unit, New pool heater, New entry door and much more! Large yard with Pool & Spa, Sun deck and RV parking! Walnut school district.