Amenities

garage recently renovated accessible

Welcome home to 136 Red Cloud Dr in Diamond Bar, this 4 bed 2 bath single family home features remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Master bed has own private bath, attached 2 car garage for added convenience with private yard and gardened front yard. A open floor plan for added convenience with inside laundry. Come and make this house your home before it's gone