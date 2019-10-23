All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard

1342 S Diamond Bar Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1342 S Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT! This freshly painted single story end unit condo is a 2 bedroom,1 bath and no one is above you! located in the wonderful City of Diamond bar, features a attached garage, inside laundry room includes the washer & dryer, kitchen with lots of cabinets, tile flooring & wooden floors in bedrooms brand new mini blinds .. rent includes trash, HOA fees, a community pool, club house, basketball court & playground, walk to school, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores & shopping centers with easy access to the 57 & 60 freeway also nearby colleges. Pet Friendly. Are you ready to move in? Hurry before its to late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have any available units?
1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have?
Some of 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 2 Bedroom ApartmentsDiamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap ApartmentsDiamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAHesperia, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles