1342 S Diamond Bar Boulevard

WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT! This freshly painted single story end unit condo is a 2 bedroom,1 bath and no one is above you! located in the wonderful City of Diamond bar, features a attached garage, inside laundry room includes the washer & dryer, kitchen with lots of cabinets, tile flooring & wooden floors in bedrooms brand new mini blinds .. rent includes trash, HOA fees, a community pool, club house, basketball court & playground, walk to school, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores & shopping centers with easy access to the 57 & 60 freeway also nearby colleges. Pet Friendly. Are you ready to move in? Hurry before its to late.