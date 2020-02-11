All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive

1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TURNKEY HOME! Great one story house in a very nice & quiet cul-de-sac, one of the most convenience area in Diamond Bar city. Award wining Walnut Valley school district. Owner just done with lots upgrade and remodeling for the entire house. New modern laminate wood flooring, New paint for the entire interior & exterior house. New kitchen cabinets, Newer fridge, New kitchen island, New recessed LED lights, one brand new bathroom, New remodeled bathroom for 2 other rooms, New window treatments in all rooms, New wall and concrete floor in the back yard. New tankless water heater, owner has done the repipe for the entire house in Aug, 2019.
Very open and spacious floor plan, close to shopping center, post office, bank, market, restaurant, school and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive have any available units?
1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles