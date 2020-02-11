1254 Clear Creek Canyon Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

TURNKEY HOME! Great one story house in a very nice & quiet cul-de-sac, one of the most convenience area in Diamond Bar city. Award wining Walnut Valley school district. Owner just done with lots upgrade and remodeling for the entire house. New modern laminate wood flooring, New paint for the entire interior & exterior house. New kitchen cabinets, Newer fridge, New kitchen island, New recessed LED lights, one brand new bathroom, New remodeled bathroom for 2 other rooms, New window treatments in all rooms, New wall and concrete floor in the back yard. New tankless water heater, owner has done the repipe for the entire house in Aug, 2019.

Very open and spacious floor plan, close to shopping center, post office, bank, market, restaurant, school and freeway.