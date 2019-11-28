1050 Grand Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

HILLS OF DIAMOND BAR- MOVE IN SPECIAL!

$ 1,000.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT



CALL US TODAY @ (909) 861-4994 ASK FOR SAMI OR CELIA.

OUR LEASING OFFICE IS OPEN MONDAY THRU FRIDAY 8AM TO 5PM AND SATURDAY 10AM TO 5PM.

Come and see for yourself, everything Hills of Diamond Bar has to offer.

1020 S. GRAND AVE. DIAMOND BAR, CA 91765.

www hillsofdiamondbar com



2 BEDROOM 1 BATH $ 2145.00

$ 500 DEPOSIT OAC

WE LOVE PETS! Pet wash station and we even have a laundry room with washer and dryer for pets only.



Discover the upbeat lifestyle of the Hills of Diamond Bar Apartments and join us in sunny California for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. Outfitted with all the creature comforts you desire, our Diamond Bar apartments are one of the best and safest places in town to call your own.



Offering a curated collection of two and three-bedroom apartments, our floor plans have something for everyone. Inside each one of them, you'll find wonderful features, all meant to make your daily life easy and stress-free. These include ceiling fans, in-home washer and dryers, stainless steel appliances, wood style flooring, a pet-friendly environment for your furry friends, as well as many other perks. For an extra ounce of comfort, you can splurge on of our newly renovated units with quartz countertops and interior designer finishes. Outside the door of your home, you'll find a true oasis of relaxation. An outdoor fire pit & BBQ area, a high-speed Wi-Fi lounge, and a new urban retreat clubhouse are just some highlights of our community. On torrid days, dip your toes in the sparkling swimming pool and unwind at the spa or spoil your pet with thorough grooming at the Pup Suds pet washing station.



Close to the Diamond Bar Golf Course, Sycamore Canyon Park, and only minutes away from the Diamond Bar Town Center and many more local attractions, our Grand Avenue address is perhaps one of our best amenities. But don't take our word for it, browse through our pictures or better yet give us a call and schedule a tour to see for yourself!

JM (AVL)