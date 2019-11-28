All apartments in Diamond Bar
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1050 Grand Ave
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:28 AM

1050 Grand Ave

1050 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Grand Avenue, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
HILLS OF DIAMOND BAR- MOVE IN SPECIAL!
$ 1,000.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT

CALL US TODAY @ (909) 861-4994 ASK FOR SAMI OR CELIA.
OUR LEASING OFFICE IS OPEN MONDAY THRU FRIDAY 8AM TO 5PM AND SATURDAY 10AM TO 5PM.
Come and see for yourself, everything Hills of Diamond Bar has to offer.
1020 S. GRAND AVE. DIAMOND BAR, CA 91765.
www hillsofdiamondbar com

2 BEDROOM 1 BATH $ 2145.00
$ 500 DEPOSIT OAC
WE LOVE PETS! Pet wash station and we even have a laundry room with washer and dryer for pets only.

Discover the upbeat lifestyle of the Hills of Diamond Bar Apartments and join us in sunny California for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. Outfitted with all the creature comforts you desire, our Diamond Bar apartments are one of the best and safest places in town to call your own.

Offering a curated collection of two and three-bedroom apartments, our floor plans have something for everyone. Inside each one of them, you'll find wonderful features, all meant to make your daily life easy and stress-free. These include ceiling fans, in-home washer and dryers, stainless steel appliances, wood style flooring, a pet-friendly environment for your furry friends, as well as many other perks. For an extra ounce of comfort, you can splurge on of our newly renovated units with quartz countertops and interior designer finishes. Outside the door of your home, you'll find a true oasis of relaxation. An outdoor fire pit & BBQ area, a high-speed Wi-Fi lounge, and a new urban retreat clubhouse are just some highlights of our community. On torrid days, dip your toes in the sparkling swimming pool and unwind at the spa or spoil your pet with thorough grooming at the Pup Suds pet washing station.

Close to the Diamond Bar Golf Course, Sycamore Canyon Park, and only minutes away from the Diamond Bar Town Center and many more local attractions, our Grand Avenue address is perhaps one of our best amenities. But don't take our word for it, browse through our pictures or better yet give us a call and schedule a tour to see for yourself!
JM (AVL)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Grand Ave have any available units?
1050 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1050 Grand Ave have?
Some of 1050 Grand Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Grand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Grand Ave offers parking.
Does 1050 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 Grand Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Grand Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1050 Grand Ave has a pool.
Does 1050 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 1050 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Grand Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 Grand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

