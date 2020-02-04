All apartments in Desert Palms
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:11 AM

78621 Autumn Lane

78621 Autumn Lane · (760) 578-1464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78621 Autumn Lane, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2282 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Sun City the Fun City for Seniors!! This Solitaire model is well located and has the extra den adjacent to the master. 2282 Sq Ft, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, located just around the corner from the Mountain View Clubhouse and the tennis courts. Gated front courtyard with patio and double doors introduce you to a lovely foyer. The living room beyond has coffered ceilings and shutters facing the south facing backyard. The master suite is expanded with a den/office/hobby room, for your creative style to decide, a sky light provides ambient light and the possibilities are endless. Diagonally laid tile in all but the bedrooms provides an up to date stylish look. Shutters throughout provide a continuity of style. Indoor laundry room with sink and abundant storage, plus a 2+ golf cart garage with extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78621 Autumn Lane have any available units?
78621 Autumn Lane has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78621 Autumn Lane have?
Some of 78621 Autumn Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78621 Autumn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
78621 Autumn Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78621 Autumn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 78621 Autumn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78621 Autumn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 78621 Autumn Lane does offer parking.
Does 78621 Autumn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78621 Autumn Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78621 Autumn Lane have a pool?
No, 78621 Autumn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 78621 Autumn Lane have accessible units?
No, 78621 Autumn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 78621 Autumn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78621 Autumn Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 78621 Autumn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 78621 Autumn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
