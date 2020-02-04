78621 Autumn Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage tennis court clubhouse

Sun City the Fun City for Seniors!! This Solitaire model is well located and has the extra den adjacent to the master. 2282 Sq Ft, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, located just around the corner from the Mountain View Clubhouse and the tennis courts. Gated front courtyard with patio and double doors introduce you to a lovely foyer. The living room beyond has coffered ceilings and shutters facing the south facing backyard. The master suite is expanded with a den/office/hobby room, for your creative style to decide, a sky light provides ambient light and the possibilities are endless. Diagonally laid tile in all but the bedrooms provides an up to date stylish look. Shutters throughout provide a continuity of style. Indoor laundry room with sink and abundant storage, plus a 2+ golf cart garage with extra storage.