78621 Autumn Lane

Amenities
Sun City the Fun City for Seniors!! This Solitaire model is well located and has the extra den adjacent to the master. 2282 Sq Ft, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, located just around the corner from the Mountain View Clubhouse and the tennis courts. Gated front courtyard with patio and double doors introduce you to a lovely foyer. The living room beyond has coffered ceilings and shutters facing the south facing backyard. The master suite is expanded with a den/office/hobby room, for your creative style to decide, a sky light provides ambient light and the possibilities are endless. Diagonally laid tile in all but the bedrooms provides an up to date stylish look. Shutters throughout provide a continuity of style. Indoor laundry room with sink and abundant storage, plus a 2+ golf cart garage with extra storage.