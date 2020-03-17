78578 Rockwell Circle

Amenities

Located across from an open greenbelt, this charming and updated move in ready Pasadena model is model perfect. Beautiful neutral tile floor throughout home, modern updated kitchen with decorative tile backsplashes , stainless appliances and quartz counters. Comfy new furnishings, well stocked kitchen and linen closet. Master suite with spacious walk in closet and flat screen TV. Guest bedroom and bath. Two car garage with storage racks and cabinets. Serene and lovely backyard with walls of magenta bougainvillea. Just bring your clothes and personal items - long term lease. Owner pays HOA, cable, WiFi, and gardener. Plus, the tenant gets a key to the private neighborhood pool located a block away! Home is located in Sun City Palm Desert - Del Webb's 55+ crown jewel development. Convenient location to I-10, with outstanding amenities such as (3) clubhouses, fitness facilities, heated pools/spas, sports courts, restaurants and pay to play golf on (2) championship Billy Casper courses. Call Beverly or Deborah for additional info!