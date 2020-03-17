All apartments in Desert Palms
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:17 PM

78578 Rockwell Circle

78578 Rockwell Circle · (760) 541-4803
Location

78578 Rockwell Circle, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Located across from an open greenbelt, this charming and updated move in ready Pasadena model is model perfect. Beautiful neutral tile floor throughout home, modern updated kitchen with decorative tile backsplashes , stainless appliances and quartz counters. Comfy new furnishings, well stocked kitchen and linen closet. Master suite with spacious walk in closet and flat screen TV. Guest bedroom and bath. Two car garage with storage racks and cabinets. Serene and lovely backyard with walls of magenta bougainvillea. Just bring your clothes and personal items - long term lease. Owner pays HOA, cable, WiFi, and gardener. Plus, the tenant gets a key to the private neighborhood pool located a block away! Home is located in Sun City Palm Desert - Del Webb's 55+ crown jewel development. Convenient location to I-10, with outstanding amenities such as (3) clubhouses, fitness facilities, heated pools/spas, sports courts, restaurants and pay to play golf on (2) championship Billy Casper courses. Call Beverly or Deborah for additional info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78578 Rockwell Circle have any available units?
78578 Rockwell Circle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78578 Rockwell Circle have?
Some of 78578 Rockwell Circle's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78578 Rockwell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
78578 Rockwell Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78578 Rockwell Circle pet-friendly?
No, 78578 Rockwell Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78578 Rockwell Circle offer parking?
Yes, 78578 Rockwell Circle does offer parking.
Does 78578 Rockwell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78578 Rockwell Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78578 Rockwell Circle have a pool?
Yes, 78578 Rockwell Circle has a pool.
Does 78578 Rockwell Circle have accessible units?
No, 78578 Rockwell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 78578 Rockwell Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 78578 Rockwell Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78578 Rockwell Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 78578 Rockwell Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
