78564 Bougainvillea Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan guest suite

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill guest suite

NEW seasonal lease opportunity! Beautifully upgraded Lalique plan near the Mt. View Clubhouse! Designer decor & furnishings! High ceilings, transom windows,numerous ceiling fans, shutters, flat screen televisions! Expansive use of tile flooring! Spacious living and media areas! Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances,Corian counter tops, a pantry,cook top range,breakfast bar & an island! Large dining area and a charming breakfast nook! Elegant master suite with king bed & patio door! Sumptuous master bath with walk in shower, double sink vanity, great walk-in closet & skylite! The guest suite and the full guest bath are separated from the master for privacy! Convenient built-in office room! The massive extended covered patio is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing with the built-in bbq,the lush landscaping, water feature and citrus trees! Enjoy the Sun City Palm Desert lifestyle in comfort in this exceptional home! Available 10/1/19 to 12/30/19 & then after 5/1/20.