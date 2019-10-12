All apartments in Desert Palms
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:15 AM

78564 Bougainvillea Drive

78564 Bougainvillea Drive · (760) 567-5676
Location

78564 Bougainvillea Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1647 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
guest suite
NEW seasonal lease opportunity! Beautifully upgraded Lalique plan near the Mt. View Clubhouse! Designer decor & furnishings! High ceilings, transom windows,numerous ceiling fans, shutters, flat screen televisions! Expansive use of tile flooring! Spacious living and media areas! Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances,Corian counter tops, a pantry,cook top range,breakfast bar & an island! Large dining area and a charming breakfast nook! Elegant master suite with king bed & patio door! Sumptuous master bath with walk in shower, double sink vanity, great walk-in closet & skylite! The guest suite and the full guest bath are separated from the master for privacy! Convenient built-in office room! The massive extended covered patio is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing with the built-in bbq,the lush landscaping, water feature and citrus trees! Enjoy the Sun City Palm Desert lifestyle in comfort in this exceptional home! Available 10/1/19 to 12/30/19 & then after 5/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78564 Bougainvillea Drive have any available units?
78564 Bougainvillea Drive has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78564 Bougainvillea Drive have?
Some of 78564 Bougainvillea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78564 Bougainvillea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78564 Bougainvillea Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78564 Bougainvillea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78564 Bougainvillea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78564 Bougainvillea Drive offer parking?
No, 78564 Bougainvillea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 78564 Bougainvillea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78564 Bougainvillea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78564 Bougainvillea Drive have a pool?
No, 78564 Bougainvillea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 78564 Bougainvillea Drive have accessible units?
No, 78564 Bougainvillea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78564 Bougainvillea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 78564 Bougainvillea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78564 Bougainvillea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78564 Bougainvillea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
