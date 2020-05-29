78341 Desert Willow Drive

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool air conditioning fire pit clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym pool bbq/grill

+55 WOW! Upgraded Maui model with a South facing backyard! Turnkey furnished with only the best inside & out! Available July 2020 for 2,100 per mo. Also available for long term-1 year-Turnkey! just bring your clothes. Master suite has a King bed & flat screen TV, and a Twin/King trundle bed & desk in guest room. Tile & Shutters through-out, custom showers & closets! All new kitchen with attention to every detail! The private backyard is elegantly furnished with builtin BBQ & fire pit making it excellent for entertaining. 42 volt club cart w/ A/C for additional 200mo. Sun City offers 3 Clubhouses, 3 restaurants, community pool's, 2 Golf Courses, 2 fitness centers, clubs and 24/7 guarded gate.