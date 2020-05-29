All apartments in Desert Palms
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:46 PM

78341 Desert Willow Drive

78341 Desert Willow Drive · (760) 622-5740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78341 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
+55 WOW! Upgraded Maui model with a South facing backyard! Turnkey furnished with only the best inside & out! Available July 2020 for 2,100 per mo. Also available for long term-1 year-Turnkey! just bring your clothes. Master suite has a King bed & flat screen TV, and a Twin/King trundle bed & desk in guest room. Tile & Shutters through-out, custom showers & closets! All new kitchen with attention to every detail! The private backyard is elegantly furnished with builtin BBQ & fire pit making it excellent for entertaining. 42 volt club cart w/ A/C for additional 200mo. Sun City offers 3 Clubhouses, 3 restaurants, community pool's, 2 Golf Courses, 2 fitness centers, clubs and 24/7 guarded gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78341 Desert Willow Drive have any available units?
78341 Desert Willow Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78341 Desert Willow Drive have?
Some of 78341 Desert Willow Drive's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78341 Desert Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78341 Desert Willow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78341 Desert Willow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78341 Desert Willow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78341 Desert Willow Drive offer parking?
No, 78341 Desert Willow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 78341 Desert Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78341 Desert Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78341 Desert Willow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 78341 Desert Willow Drive has a pool.
Does 78341 Desert Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 78341 Desert Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78341 Desert Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 78341 Desert Willow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78341 Desert Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 78341 Desert Willow Drive has units with air conditioning.
