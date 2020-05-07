All apartments in Desert Palms
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:05 AM

78281 Desert Willow Drive

78281 Desert Willow Drive · (760) 636-8527
Location

78281 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available 2020/2021 season. Great Gorham model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and south facing backyard. Tile floors throughout. Brand new furniture and appointments to make your stay super comfortable. Freshly painted open living room with 50 inch TV, couch converts into queen bed, and 2 reclining chairs. Kitchen is light and bright with skylight, gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. Eat at the breakfast bar on cool stools or in the dining area with glass top table. Sliding doors to back patio. Master bedroom suite with king bed, 50 inch TV, bay windows, dual vanities, and step in shower. Guest bedroom on opposite side of home with queen bed and plantation shutters. Guest bathroom with shower over tub. Office nook. 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Enjoy outdoor living in the south facing backyard with covered patio, alumna wood extension, electric grill, extra hardscape and citrus trees. Conveniently located close to the Mountain Vista clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pools and spas, fitness center, Santa Rosa pro shop, Papa Dan's, ballroom and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78281 Desert Willow Drive have any available units?
78281 Desert Willow Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78281 Desert Willow Drive have?
Some of 78281 Desert Willow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78281 Desert Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78281 Desert Willow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78281 Desert Willow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78281 Desert Willow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78281 Desert Willow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 78281 Desert Willow Drive does offer parking.
Does 78281 Desert Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78281 Desert Willow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78281 Desert Willow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 78281 Desert Willow Drive has a pool.
Does 78281 Desert Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 78281 Desert Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78281 Desert Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78281 Desert Willow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 78281 Desert Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78281 Desert Willow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
