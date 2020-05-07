78281 Desert Willow Drive

Amenities

Available 2020/2021 season. Great Gorham model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and south facing backyard. Tile floors throughout. Brand new furniture and appointments to make your stay super comfortable. Freshly painted open living room with 50 inch TV, couch converts into queen bed, and 2 reclining chairs. Kitchen is light and bright with skylight, gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. Eat at the breakfast bar on cool stools or in the dining area with glass top table. Sliding doors to back patio. Master bedroom suite with king bed, 50 inch TV, bay windows, dual vanities, and step in shower. Guest bedroom on opposite side of home with queen bed and plantation shutters. Guest bathroom with shower over tub. Office nook. 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Enjoy outdoor living in the south facing backyard with covered patio, alumna wood extension, electric grill, extra hardscape and citrus trees. Conveniently located close to the Mountain Vista clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pools and spas, fitness center, Santa Rosa pro shop, Papa Dan's, ballroom and more!