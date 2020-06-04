78225 Estancia Drive

Amenities

55+ Available July 1, thru October 30, $1,900 month. 3 month minimum.. Leased Nov 1 thru June 1,2021. Immaculate! Turnkey Cayman model in Sun City Palm Desert. Beautiful mountain views! brand new furnishings! 2+ Den, great room floor plan, Tile though-out, King bed & TV in master suite, Queen bed in guest room, and den has a queen sofa sleeper and french doors that open to a front patio. Located in the new section near the Lakeview clubhouse with state of the art fitness center & indoor walking track, Community pool's & spa's, 2- 18 hole golf courses, Bocce ball, Tennis & Pickle ball courts, dog parks, pool tables, restaurants, clubs, amminites and 24/7 gate guarded.