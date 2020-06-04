All apartments in Desert Palms
Desert Palms, CA
78225 Estancia Drive
78225 Estancia Drive

78225 Estancia Drive · (760) 622-5740
Location

78225 Estancia Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
55+ Available July 1, thru October 30, $1,900 month. 3 month minimum.. Leased Nov 1 thru June 1,2021. Immaculate! Turnkey Cayman model in Sun City Palm Desert. Beautiful mountain views! brand new furnishings! 2+ Den, great room floor plan, Tile though-out, King bed & TV in master suite, Queen bed in guest room, and den has a queen sofa sleeper and french doors that open to a front patio. Located in the new section near the Lakeview clubhouse with state of the art fitness center & indoor walking track, Community pool's & spa's, 2- 18 hole golf courses, Bocce ball, Tennis & Pickle ball courts, dog parks, pool tables, restaurants, clubs, amminites and 24/7 gate guarded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78225 Estancia Drive have any available units?
78225 Estancia Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78225 Estancia Drive have?
Some of 78225 Estancia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78225 Estancia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78225 Estancia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78225 Estancia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 78225 Estancia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 78225 Estancia Drive offer parking?
No, 78225 Estancia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 78225 Estancia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78225 Estancia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78225 Estancia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 78225 Estancia Drive has a pool.
Does 78225 Estancia Drive have accessible units?
No, 78225 Estancia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78225 Estancia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 78225 Estancia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78225 Estancia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78225 Estancia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
